UroGen Pharma (URGN) PT Set at $75.00 by Oppenheimer

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned a $75.00 target price by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. UBS upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma opened at $60.14 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $819.58 million and a PE ratio of -28.10. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $63.82.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.