UroGen Pharma (URGN) PT Set at $75.00 by Oppenheimer

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned a $75.00 target price by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. UBS upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
UroGen Pharma opened at $60.14 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $819.58 million and a PE ratio of -28.10. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $63.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
