Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMRX. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UMRX opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Ix L.P. Atlas purchased 94,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,128,624.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,347,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,659,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

