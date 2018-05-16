Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 179.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,884,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,685,000 after buying an additional 1,341,224 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,185,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after buying an additional 716,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after buying an additional 509,493 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 4,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $151,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary E. Tuuk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.90 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,440 shares of company stock valued at $717,865. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Forest Products opened at $33.58 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.17. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

