UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stake Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $47,958.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,834.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at $39,659,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,019 shares of company stock worth $16,550,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Shares of UNH opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $238.83 and a twelve month high of $242.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

