United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.61 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.26.

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $115.61 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

