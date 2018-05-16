United Parcel Service (UPS) Receives $122.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Edward Jones upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,707 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 106,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $115.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.