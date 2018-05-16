United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Lessened by United Bank

United Bank lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 239,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service opened at $115.61 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

