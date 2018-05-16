United Natural Foods (UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of United Natural Foods opened at $45.91 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $46.36.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $34.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.