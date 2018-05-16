Union Pacific (UNP) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $143.26

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.26 and last traded at $141.34, with a volume of 75848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 4,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 17,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

