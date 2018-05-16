Union Pacific (UNP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the railroad operator an impact score of 47.1005720949899 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.95.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $141.36. 2,179,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,667. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $140.05 and a 52-week high of $141.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 50.73%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

