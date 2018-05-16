Unilever (UL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unilever earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7594849913909 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Unilever stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. 1,498,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,296. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.4789 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous special dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.10%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

