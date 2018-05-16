Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) and LG Display (LPL) Financial Survey

Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS: UNXLQ) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uni-Pixel and LG Display’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-Pixel $4.10 million 0.04 -$29.43 million N/A N/A LG Display $24.59 billion 0.31 $1.60 billion $2.40 4.42

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Pixel.

Profitability

This table compares Uni-Pixel and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A LG Display 6.61% 12.45% 6.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Uni-Pixel does not pay a dividend. LG Display pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Uni-Pixel has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Uni-Pixel and LG Display, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-Pixel 0 1 0 0 2.00 LG Display 1 2 3 0 2.33

Uni-Pixel currently has a consensus target price of $0.42, indicating a potential upside of 20,900.00%. LG Display has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Uni-Pixel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uni-Pixel is more favorable than LG Display.

Summary

LG Display beats Uni-Pixel on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uni-Pixel Company Profile

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

LG Display Company Profile

