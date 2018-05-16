UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of UMH Properties traded up $0.01, hitting $13.93, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 147,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,504. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $507.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,891 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $153,998.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 11,138 shares of company stock valued at $157,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

