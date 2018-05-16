UMB Financial (UMBF) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $79.94

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.94 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 2153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMBF. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. UMB Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $253.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 470 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $36,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Walker Brian sold 3,454 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $263,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,796 shares of company stock valued at $136,877 and sold 30,619 shares valued at $2,359,212. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,863,000 after buying an additional 467,006 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,239,000 after buying an additional 222,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,565,000 after buying an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 99,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

