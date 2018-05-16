Ultra Petroleum (UPL) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ: UPL) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ultra Petroleum to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 35.07% -24.19% 15.96% Ultra Petroleum Competitors -1.00% -6.34% 3.71%

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $891.87 million $177.14 million 1.01 Ultra Petroleum Competitors $9.80 billion $428.35 million 29.99

Ultra Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum. Ultra Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ultra Petroleum and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ultra Petroleum Competitors 1589 6944 10400 327 2.49

Ultra Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultra Petroleum peers beat Ultra Petroleum on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, operation, exploration, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on developing a tight gas sand trend located in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming; and assessing, exploring, and developing its position in the Marcellus Shale and other horizons located in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin of Pennsylvania. The company was founded on November 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

