UGI Co. (UGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $2,906,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,332 shares of company stock worth $6,143,434 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in UGI by 12.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 20.1% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in UGI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 53,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. UGI has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

