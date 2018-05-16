U.S. Steel (X) Short Interest Update

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,086,311 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 13th total of 15,650,445 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,943,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,140.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $118,447.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Steel during the first quarter valued at $1,762,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Steel during the first quarter valued at $15,723,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Steel during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Steel during the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. U.S. Steel has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.01.

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. U.S. Steel had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Steel will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. U.S. Steel’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on U.S. Steel from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS lowered their price target on U.S. Steel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on U.S. Steel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price target on U.S. Steel from $63.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

U.S. Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

