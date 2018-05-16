Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 17,732 Shares of Jabil (JBL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Jabil (NYSE:JBL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Jabil worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 940,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,147,000 after acquiring an additional 763,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jabil by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,725,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,036,000 after acquiring an additional 745,305 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $21,349,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $18,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered their target price on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $368,747.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 566,754 shares in the company, valued at $15,018,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $86,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,066 shares of company stock worth $2,189,368. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. Jabil has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

