Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,572 Shares of Thor Industries (THO)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Thor Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Argus raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.11.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Towable Recreational Vehicles, Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and Other. The Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Keystone, and KZ.

