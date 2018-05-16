Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 114,246 Shares of Gap Inc. (GPS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 182.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114,246 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in GAP by 543.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of GAP by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised GAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $16,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,530,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,125,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 101,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,434,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,388.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,770,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,824,673 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Gap Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts expect that Gap Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 10th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

