Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 20,746 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 334,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 55,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 23,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $2,757,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,181.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $723,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,638 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.