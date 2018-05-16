Two Harbors Investment (TWO) CFO Brad Farrell Sells 9,966 Shares

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) CFO Brad Farrell sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $154,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment traded down $0.07, hitting $15.47, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,165. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 72.16% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 217.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

