Tullow Oil (TUWOY) vs. SAExploration (SAEX) Financial Analysis

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) and SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tullow Oil and SAExploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tullow Oil 0 3 1 0 2.25 SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tullow Oil and SAExploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tullow Oil $1.72 billion 1.30 -$189.50 million N/A N/A SAExploration $127.02 million 0.22 -$40.75 million N/A N/A

SAExploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tullow Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SAExploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tullow Oil has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tullow Oil and SAExploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A SAExploration -32.09% -176.24% -23.61%

Summary

Tullow Oil beats SAExploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves oil companies, national oil companies, independent oil and gas exploration, and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

