Tullow Oil (TUWLF) Upgraded to Weight at Morgan Stanley

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tullow Oil traded up $0.06, hitting $3.04, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

