TTM Technologies (TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post $728.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.53 million and the lowest is $725.10 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $627.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $663.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,152 shares in the company, valued at $675,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 105,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,700,982.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,950. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 541.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 381,519 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,984,000.

TTM Technologies traded up $0.27, reaching $16.12, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 710,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,554. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.