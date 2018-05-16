TSS (TSSI) Issues Earnings Results

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TSS had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.31%.

TSS opened at $0.50 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. TSS has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.50.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides various services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure, as well as integration services. The Company operates through two segments: facilities and systems integration. Its facilities segment is involved in the design, project management and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

