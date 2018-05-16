TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Barings Participation (MPV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Barings Participation (NYSE:MPV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Barings Participation makes up about 2.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Barings Participation worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings Participation traded up $14.84, hitting $14.84, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908. Barings Participation has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

About Barings Participation

There is no company description available for Barings Participation Investors.

