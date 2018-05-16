TSP Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 44,400 Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd makes up 3.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGH. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, formerly Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as the advisor determines is consistent with capital preservation.

