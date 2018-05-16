TrueCar (TRUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRUE. Stephens set a $18.00 price objective on TrueCar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut TrueCar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase cut TrueCar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.84.

Shares of TrueCar opened at $9.43 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $967.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.15 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

