TrueCar (TRUE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TrueCar earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5582906607343 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $957.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.58. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.15 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $18.00 price target on TrueCar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.75 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.84.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

