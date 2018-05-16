TrueBlue (TBI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TrueBlue earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.7846676914064 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TrueBlue from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.40 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

