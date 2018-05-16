Trivago (TRVG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trivago earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.3914722193211 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. BidaskClub lowered Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Trivago in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Trivago in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Trivago has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Trivago had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $259.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Trivago will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

