Triumph Group (TGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of Triumph Group traded up $0.55, hitting $23.30, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 842,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,446. Triumph Group has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $102,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,393,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,508,000 after purchasing an additional 293,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,279,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,916 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,067,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 424,142 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,461,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,829,000 after purchasing an additional 259,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.