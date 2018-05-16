Triumph Group (TGI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triumph Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.1942448997628 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.92 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 3,670 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $102,576.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support.

