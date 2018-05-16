Tripio (TRIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.01 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $19.01 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tripio has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004038 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00752326 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00150272 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090561 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

