Trident Group Market Cap Tops $120,177.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $120,177.00 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trident Group has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00736152 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00146940 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00087099 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,013,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

