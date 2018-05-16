Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,660 Shares of Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Plains GP Holdings has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Oscar K. Brown bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $159,821.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. US Capital Advisors downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

