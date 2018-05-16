Trexquant Investment LP Invests $882,000 in Inphi (IPHI) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Inphi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sam Srinivasan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,865 shares in the company, valued at $470,304.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 108,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,740,988.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,577 shares of company stock worth $2,992,420. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum set a $34.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Inphi from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

IPHI opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Inphi has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.82 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 27.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Inphi will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

