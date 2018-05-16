Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 69,511 Steelcase (SCS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Steelcase as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 71,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Bredin Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 7,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,422.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $48,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock worth $147,131. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

