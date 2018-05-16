Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 23,280 21st Century Fox (FOXA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of 21st Century Fox by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of 21st Century Fox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 21st Century Fox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21st Century Fox by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 204,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of 21st Century Fox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 21st Century Fox stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. 21st Century Fox has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that 21st Century Fox will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on 21st Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded 21st Century Fox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. 21st Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

21st Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

