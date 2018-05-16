Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 18,804 Silicon Motion (SIMO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,804 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Silicon Motion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Silicon Motion’s payout ratio is presently 52.15%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.75 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Silicon Motion Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

