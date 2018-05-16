TransDigm Group (TDG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group opened at $325.39 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $324.12 and a 1 year high of $328.20.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $933.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.30 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total transaction of $5,002,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Stein acquired 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.79 per share, for a total transaction of $399,776.13. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,776.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,600 shares of company stock valued at $32,138,637 in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

