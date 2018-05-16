Traders Sell Shares of IBM (IBM) on Strength (IBM)

Traders sold shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) on strength during trading on Monday. $62.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, IBM had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. IBM traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $144.30

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.90.

Get IBM alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. IBM had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $19.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,755,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,860,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,958,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,875,000 after purchasing an additional 259,304 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,242,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,212 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,053,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,238,000 after purchasing an additional 226,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,929,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,252,000 after purchasing an additional 119,747 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.