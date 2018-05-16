Traders Buy Shares of Waste Management (WM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $47.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.18 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Waste Management had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Waste Management traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $82.63

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In other news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $910,896.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 8,820 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $774,396.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,055 shares of company stock worth $10,057,579. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

