Traders Buy Shares of Prudential Financial (PRU) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) on weakness during trading on Monday. $56.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.60 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Prudential Financial had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Prudential Financial traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $99.87

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 72,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 28,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.