Traders Buy Shares of Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund (SHV) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund (NASDAQ:SHV) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $43.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.30 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $110.30

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 104,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund by 24,855.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,281,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund by 1,548.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period.

Ishares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

