Traders Buy Large Volume of Kirby Put Options (KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,505 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,630% compared to the typical volume of 87 put options.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 138,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $12,185,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $79,691.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,665,433. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $32,150,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $20,708,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kirby by 2,231.6% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 303,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 290,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in Kirby by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 947,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after purchasing an additional 272,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,680,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $179,071,000 after purchasing an additional 262,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Gabelli started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo raised Kirby from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kirby from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of Kirby opened at $88.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $89.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $741.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.64 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. Kirby’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

