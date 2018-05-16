Traders Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $186.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $171.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Cisco Systems had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded down ($0.32) for the day and closed at $45.16

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,041.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,803,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,254,000 after acquiring an additional 709,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

