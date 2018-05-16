Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) CFO Carolyn Spatafora Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ:CLUB) CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 1,232 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $13,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carolyn Spatafora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $94,673.29.

On Monday, March 5th, Carolyn Spatafora sold 3,565 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $23,849.85.

Town Sports International opened at $10.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $293.82 million, a PE ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 2.65. Town Sports International Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.65.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.03 million. research analysts forecast that Town Sports International Holdings will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLUB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 544.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 161,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 157,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Town Sports International by 12,229.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Town Sports International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Town Sports International from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Town Sports International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

