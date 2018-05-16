Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) CFO Carolyn Spatafora Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ:CLUB) CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 1,232 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $13,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Carolyn Spatafora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 12th, Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $94,673.29.
- On Monday, March 5th, Carolyn Spatafora sold 3,565 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $23,849.85.
Town Sports International opened at $10.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $293.82 million, a PE ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 2.65. Town Sports International Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLUB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 544.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 161,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 157,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Town Sports International by 12,229.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Town Sports International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Town Sports International from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Town Sports International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
About Town Sports International
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.
Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.