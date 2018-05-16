Towerstream (TWER) versus Remark (MARK) Head to Head Contrast

Towerstream (OTCMKTS: TWER) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Towerstream and Remark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream $26.21 million 0.03 -$12.46 million N/A N/A Remark $70.60 million 2.48 -$106.73 million ($1.79) -2.98

Towerstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Remark.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream -47.73% N/A -44.40% Remark -151.24% N/A -34.67%

Volatility & Risk

Towerstream has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Towerstream and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 283.90%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than Towerstream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Remark beats Towerstream on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. The company's wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in various industries. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

